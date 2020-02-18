Saline County residents can vote early at four locations.
At the Benton Vote Here Center, 221 N. Main St. in Benton, residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Feb. 21 and Feb. 24-28; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22-Feb. 29 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.
Early voting will also be available at New Life Church, 4200 Arkansas 5 North in Bryant; Bank OZK, 24705 Arkansas 5 in Lonsdale and East Union Union Baptist Church, 20422 N. Springlake Rd. in Hensley.
Votes can be cast at these locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. today through Feb. 21 and Feb. 24-28, as well as, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 29.
After two weeks of early voting, on March 3 voting will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at several voting centers.
These centers include:
•Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce De Leon Dr. in Hot Springs Village.
•Benton Vote Here Center, 221 N. Main St. in Benton.
•Centerpoint Church, 20383 Interstate 30 in Benton.
•East End Baptist Church, 4701 East End Rd. in Hensley.
•First Southern Baptist Church, 6715 Arkansas 5 in Bryant.
•Haskell Fire Station, 121 Cardinal Dr. in Benton.
•Kentucky Baptist Church, 7070 Arkansas 5 in Benton.
•Lake Norrell Fire Department, 12795 Avilla West in Alexander.
•New Friendship Baptist Church, 7400 Arkansas 5 in Benton.
•Lew Life Church, 4200 Arkansas 5 North in Bryant.
•Old Union Baptist Church, 12641 Highway 298 in Benton.
•Olive Hill Baptist Church, 14514 Chicot Rd. in Mabelvale.
•Paron Cafetorium, 22265 Highway 9 in Paron.
•Pathfinder, 15115 Highway 111 in Alexander.
•Salem United Methodist Church, 1647 Salem in Benton.
•Sardis United Methodist Church, 10715 W. Sardis Rd. in Bauxite.
•Shannon Hills City Hall, 10401 High Road East in Mabelvale.
•Sharon Baptist Church, 402 Shenandoah Rd. in Benton.
•Ten Mile Baptist Church, 17510 Church Rd. in Lonsdale.
•Traskwood City Hall, 212 Main St. in Traskwood.
•Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Church St. in Benton.
•Turtle Creek Fire Station No. 3, 1536 Mountain View Rd. in Benton.
While cast their ballots, residents will notice some changes since the county recently received new voting equipment.
Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said the equipment will have a "more streamline process."
After voters check in, they will receive a blank ballot except for a barcode. Individuals will take the ballots, place it in the voting machines, cast their ballots and then feed the completed ballots in the tabulators, Curtis explained.
With the new equipment, Curtis said there should not be a line to vote and residents can come in and out quickly.
Voters can see a sample ballot here.