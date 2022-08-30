The word began to spread on social media that a Whataburger fast food restaurant would be coming to Saline County.
Amongst the rumors, the City of Benton officially confirmed the news Monday in a Facebook post.
“Well the word is in the ground, with more formal announcements and more information coming soon, Benton is happy to confirm that Whataburger is building on Alcoa Road next to Bank OZK. Clearly no open date has been announced and construction is to begin sometime soon,” the post reads.
The Saline Courier will continue reporting on this new business as more information is released.