Deputies recently responded to a complaint involving a forgery.
A local business owner reported a former employee, Angela McCown, and another suspect had been cashing counterfeit checks with the business owners name and account number on them, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies reported that a total of 83 counterfeit checks had been printed and cashed by the suspects totaling $18,205.
Through the investigation detectives with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were able to issue a warrant for Angela McCown and the other suspect on 83 counts of theft of property, a Class D felony; 83 counts of forgery, a Class B felony and 83 counts of financial identity fraud, a Class B felony.
The investigation is still ongoing.