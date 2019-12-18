Benton Police Department officers responded to a West Drive residence just before 9 p.m. Tuesday after report of a female victim having been shot.
Once on scene, officers discovered the female victim to have two gunshot wounds to the back, both of which were obtained while she was sitting on the sofa. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.
A male subject was questioned at the scene but was also determined to be a victim in the incident, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
Multiple spent shell casings were located on the street as well as multiple bullet holes around the exterior of the residence and in the two vehicles parked on the property. BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Evidence has been collected, but no suspects are known at this time, Petty said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.