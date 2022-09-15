The Bryant City Council met on Tuesday for a workshop to discuss a county proposal for shared jail costs and state mandated Public Safety Answering Point Consolidation.
They started with the jain cost discussion.
"Earlier in the summer (Saline County) Judge (Jeff) Arey came to me, as well as other municipalities in the county, about this proposal," said Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.
He explained the cost sharing proposal is based on the average number of days Bryant has had its inmates in the Saline County Jail. Historic data shows an average of 3,100 days calculated at an average of $46.14 per inmate per day.
The total proposed yearly cost for Bryant would be $143,034 or $11,919.50 per month.
Scott said for every ticket the city issues, it gets a $20 jail fee. Based on previous years, he calculated the city will collect $50,837.96 in those fees this year. The city will have to pay an additional $93.196.04.
If the city does not agree to the proposal, Scott said the issue would be taken up by the Saline County Quorum Court, which would set a rate per inmate for the jail to accept from Bryant. He said that would probably be far more expensive.
Finance Director Joy Black said the jail fees have been being used elsewhere in the city budget. She said that loss of revenue will have to be offset in the budget.
Currently, the city is not paying the county.
Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden said from his experience, its better to pay the lump sum.
Scott plans to bring the proposal to the next city council meeting for a vote.
The discussion moved on the PSAP Consolidation.
Scott said the state legislation passed a mandate requiring counties with less than 150,000 residents to have one PSAP, which Scott referred to as a 911 Call Center.
The city appealed in hopes of keeping theres but was denied.
If Bryant consolidated with Benton and Saline County, which together operate the Saline County Emergency Center, the total cost would be $3,200,000. The county would pay 49 percent, Benton 32 percent and Bryant 19 percent or $608,0000. Bryant's current center is $600,000 a year to operate.
The city receives $238,000 in 911 funds for the center, which will go to the SEC no matter what the city decides to do. Those funds would offset part of Bryant's portion if the city joins Benton and the county. Bryant would still need to pay $370,000, Scott said.
He said the city has two options — consolidate with Benton and the county or keep its own center and lose the 911 funds.
Scott talked about the camaraderie between the 911 center and the police department.
Minden said he is against moving police dispatch to the SEC. He explained when Benton and Saline County merged their operations, it was not a big deal because they were already in the same building. They just needed to tear down a wall. The processes were already in play.
"In my opinion as chief of police, this is possibly the worst possible thing that can be done for the city of Bryant," Minden said.
He said the city is a different situation. It would change the police department's entire operations if they lost the dispatchers.
He told the council there was a third option. The fire department could move to the SEC and Bryant could keep its center as a police only dispatch. He said if calls come in to SEC, they can be sent to Bryant the same way they already do with the Arkansas State Police.
He said their operations are contingent on dispatch, which handles warrant validation and other duties. He said Benton and the county have separate personnel for that.
If the dispatch moves, the police department will have to hire additional staff to replace some of the things dispatch does.
He said medical and fire only are a small percent of the calls into the center. If someone came to the door, the department would have to call the center for the dispatch instead of handling it themselves like they do now.
Minden said if Bryant is not a PSAP, it would actually save money because they would not have to maintain some of the equipment require to be a PSAP.
Minden pointed out Bryant used to have a police dispatch instead of a PSAP.
He talked about the 911 funds being used for improvements not salaries, later saying the radios are paid for and the dispatch consoles should last 10 to 12 years.
Minden said dispatch knows every officer.
Scott asked a representative from the county if the city could use SEC for the fire department and its own dispatch for police. The answer is up to the 911 Board.
Fire Chief JP Jordan is in favor of moving to the SEC.
"We feel it would be advantageous for the fire department," he said.
They work with the other departments in the county and are the only one that does not use the SEC.
He feels the move could help them answer medical calls more quickly.
"If there is an opportunity to shave minutes or seconds off, I have to tell you, I am for that," Jordan said.
Council Member Lisa Meyer commented that response times save lives.
Saline County Judge Elect Matt Brumley and Office of Emergency Management Director Brandon Guillot spoke for the county.
Brumley said their numbers are based on what the city budgeted for the PSAP not the actual expenses so their numbers are different than those previously cited. The budget was $793,724. He said the county shows Bryant's portion if it consolidated would be $248,797.06.
They would expect to retain all dispatch employees, unless any employee chose to stay with the city.
This issue will also be on the agenda for the next council meeting.
The workshop is available to view through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.